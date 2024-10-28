1 man injured, 1 arrested after shooting in Buckhead parking lot

article

A shooting investigation in Buckhead overnight has left one man wounded and another taken into custody.

The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Monday in the PetSmart parking lot on the 3200 block of Peachtree Road, police say.

According to investigators, the victim was shot several times in the leg during an argument over a woman.

Medics took the victim to Grady Hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Authorities say the suspected gunman in the shooting has been taken into custody.

Police have not shared the identity of either man.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.