At least 1 person shot near Taco Mac in Cobb County

Officers in Cobb County are responding to a shooting along Cobb Parkway Monday.

According to Cobb County Police, the shooting happened in the parking deck behind Taco Mac at Parkway Point. Authorities say at least one person was shot. A suspect has been detained.

Police have not released any additional details about the victim or the suspect.

This story is breaking. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.