2 men shot at SW Atlanta motorcycle repair shop, police investigating

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital over the weekend.

Officials say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon at a motorcycle shop on the 600 block of Whitehall Street.

What we know:

According to authorities, officers were flagged down at around 6 p.m. near Memorial Drive.

The witness told police that two people had been shot on Whitehall Street and McDaniel Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 25-year-old a 19-year-old who had both been shot in the ankles.

Medics rushed both victims to a local hospital for treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared the names of the two victims.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine what led up to the violence.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.