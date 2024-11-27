Arrests made after shooting on Midtown MARTA station platform

article

One person has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting at the Midtown MARTA station late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. on the train platform at the station on 10th Street.

While details about the shooting are limited, officials say one victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

After a short investigation, MARTA police say they have made multiple arrests in connection with the case.

Investigators have not released the identity of the suspects or victim or said what led up to the violence.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help detectives, call the MARTA Police Department.