1 injured, 1 in custody after fight escalates to shooting in Atlanta, police say

Officials say a dispute between two people on Atlanta's Marietta Street ended with one man in the hospital and a suspect in custody.

Investigators tell FOX 5 the shooting happened on Sunday around 10:45 p.m. near the Domino's Pizza on the 900 block of the street.

What we know:

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital for treatment. His condition at this time is not known.

According to police, an officer who was working an extra job nearby also responded to the scene and detained a suspect. Investigators then recovered a firearm at the scene.

Authorities believe the suspect and victim knew each other and were involved in a dispute that escalated.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the names of the victim or the suspected gunman.

The investigation in ongoing and charges are pending.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigaiton, call the Atlanta Police Department.