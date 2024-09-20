Police investigating shooting outside SW Atlanta home

Police are searching for a gunman accused of shooting a house in Atlanta overnight.

The shooting happened shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Ira Street in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of the city.

Officials say no one was hurt in the shooting, but the home suffered some damage.

Investigators have not shared any details about a possible motive or potential suspects.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.