Woman shot multiple times on Springside Place in SE Atlanta

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The Brief Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in southeast Atlanta near Browns Mill Road. Police were seen focusing on a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway at the scene. Police told FOX 5 Atlanta that a woman was shot multiple times.



Homicide detectives responded to a homicide in southeast Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The investigation centered on a vehicle parked in the middle of the road in the 2900 block of Springsdale Place, near Browns Mill Road.

The medical examiner arrived at the scene shortly after authorities began their investigation.

Atlanta Police later confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta that a 36-year-old woman had been shot multiple times in the head and was pronounced deceased. They also said it does not appear the woman was connected to any of the houses in the area. The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m.

What we don't know:

At this time, the motive behind the shooting is unknown and it is not known if police have a possible suspect.

This is a developing news story. More information will be released as it becomes available.