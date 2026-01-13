Man dies from gunshot wound in Panthersville area overnight, police say

The Brief Shooting reported overnight on Clifton Springs Manor in Panthersville Victim’s identity has not been released No information yet on if there is suspect



Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight on Clifton Springs Manor in the Panthersville area of DeKalb County.

What we know:

Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department were on scene for more than five hours, with detectives and crime scene investigators working to gather evidence.

Early Tuesday morning, a detective told FOX 5 Atlanta that they found a man dead from a gunshot wound to his chest when they arrived on scene.

There are currently no suspects in custody, police said. The investigation remains active as officers continue working to determine what led up to the shooting.