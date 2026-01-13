Expand / Collapse search

Man dies from gunshot wound in Panthersville area overnight, police say

By
Updated  January 13, 2026 7:13am EST
DeKalb County
Shooting investigation on Clifton Springs Manor

Police are working an overnight shooting in DeKalb County off Clifton Springs Manor. This is a breaking news report. 

    • Shooting reported overnight on Clifton Springs Manor in Panthersville
    • Victim’s identity has not been released
    • No information yet on if there is suspect

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight on Clifton Springs Manor in the Panthersville area of DeKalb County.

What we know:

Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department were on scene for more than five hours, with detectives and crime scene investigators working to gather evidence. 

Early Tuesday morning, a detective told FOX 5 Atlanta that they found a man dead from a gunshot wound to his chest when they arrived on scene. 

There are currently no suspects in custody, police said. The investigation remains active as officers continue working to determine what led up to the shooting.

