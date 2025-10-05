Shooting inside Kennesaw restaurant injures 3 people

The Brief Kennesaw Police said officers responded to Martin’s Restaurant on Cobb Parkway around 8:40 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers said a fight between employees escalated when one employee called her husband. He arrived and started shooting during an argument with the other employee, police said. Jeffrey Alan Thomas, 46, now faces multiple charges, including five counts of aggravated assault.



A fight between two employees at a Kennesaw restaurant ended in gunfire after one of the employees’ husbands opened fire, according to police.

What we know:

Kennesaw Police said officers responded to Martin’s Restaurant on Cobb Parkway around 8:40 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers arrived within two minutes and immediately secured the scene.

Investigators said the shooting began after two employees got into an argument inside the restaurant. One of the employees called her husband, Jeffrey Alan Thomas, 46, of Kennesaw, to tell him about the dispute. Police said Thomas arrived at the restaurant shortly afterward, confronted the other employee, and fired multiple shots during a physical altercation before leaving with his wife.

With help from the Cobb County Police Department, officers later located Thomas and his wife at their home.

While questioning Thomas’s wife, investigators said she was found to have suffered a minor gunshot wound. Police said both Thomas and the other employee also sustained minor injuries unrelated to gunfire.

Thomas was arrested and charged with five counts each of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, along with one count of criminal damage to property and one count of cruelty to children.

He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Dig deeper:

Kennesaw police said Thomas faces the charge of cruelty to children because a child was in the restaurant and witnessed the shooting take place.

What's next:

FOX 5 has reached out to Martin’s Restaurant for comment.