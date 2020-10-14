Shooting in Spalding County ends with suspect in custody, victim airlifted

Georgia deputies have a suspect in custody after a shooting in Spalding County Wednesday afternoon.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened on the 800 block of East McIntosh Road around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies have secured the scene and say they have arrested a suspect and are currently interviewing witnesses.

The victim has been airlifted to an Atlanta trauma facility. Officials have not said their status.

Investigators have not released the name of either the victim or suspect in the shooting at this time.

While the investigation is going on, deputies recommend drivers avoid the section of Spalding County or expect traffic delays.

