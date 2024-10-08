Man shot in leg at NW Atlanta home, police investigating

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a northwest Atlanta home that sent one man to the hospital on Monday night.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. at a home on the 600 block of Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW, officials say.

Responding officers say they found a 60-year-old man who appeared to have been shot in his left leg.

Medics transported the man to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injury.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit are working to find out what led up to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help detectives, contact the Atlanta Police Department.