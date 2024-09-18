Injured man collapses after shooting at DeKalb County gas station, police say

A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was found shot on the sidewalk near a DeKalb County gas station.

Now investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting and who pulled the trigger.

Officials say they responded to the 3500 block of Memorial Drive near Avondale Estates at around 12:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

FOX 5 cameras saw two crime scenes - one at a Chevron gas station and the other across the street from the business.

Police on the scene say the 38-year-old man had been shot in the face at the gas station, ran to the shopping center across the street, and collapsed.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released.

Several people were seen detained in the back of DeKalb County police cars. Police also placed crime scene tape around the Chevron gas station where the incident occurred.

Detectives are working to gather surveillance footage and speak with witnesses on the scene.

At this time, police have not released any details about possible suspects connected with the violence.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.