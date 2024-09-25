1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at DeKalb County apartments, police say

DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Pleasantdale Road.

Officers were called to the scene at The Landing at Pleasantdale apartments shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

FOX 5 cameras saw officers putting up crime scene tape and focusing their investigation on a building near the back of the complex.

A resident at the complex told FOX 5 that she heard gunfire and then a woman screamed out that she had been hit.

The resident said she peered out of her window and saw the woman get into a car and drive away.

It's believed the woman went to a shopping center about half a mile away from the apartments then called for help.

Medics rushed that woman to a local hospital. Officials have not shared any details about her identity or condition.

DeKalb County police have confirmed that a second person was killed at the complex. Information about the second victim has not been released.

At this time, investigators are working to determine what led up to the violence.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.