Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Clay County

2 drivers hurt after shooting and crash in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Two drivers hurt after shooting and crash

DeKalb County police say two people were injured in a crash. Further investigation revealed one of the drivers has been shot.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a crash and shooting involving two vehicles.

The wreck was reported around 3:23 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive.

According to investigators, one of the drivers injured in the crash had a gunshot wound to the leg. The driver told police he was shot around the 4100 block of Glenwood Road, but was unable to say exactly what happened. 

The second driver was also injured in the crash. Both drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor and serious injuries. Their names have not yet been released.

Police were still piecing together what happened.