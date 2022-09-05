2 drivers hurt after shooting and crash in DeKalb County

DeKalb County police are investigating a crash and shooting involving two vehicles.

The wreck was reported around 3:23 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive.

According to investigators, one of the drivers injured in the crash had a gunshot wound to the leg. The driver told police he was shot around the 4100 block of Glenwood Road, but was unable to say exactly what happened.

The second driver was also injured in the crash. Both drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor and serious injuries. Their names have not yet been released.

Police were still piecing together what happened.