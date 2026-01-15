Gwinnett police stop to help stranded driver, finds out he has 10 warrants

The Brief Police say the driver ran away after a traffic stop involving a disabled vehicle. Stafford faces multiple drug- and traffic-related charges, including obstruction. Authorities say he also had outstanding warrants from several Georgia agencies.



A traffic stop in Gwinnett County involving a disabled vehicle ended with an arrest after the driver ran from an officer and was later found to have multiple outstanding warrants across several agencies.

What we know:

According to police, Officer Richard was patrolling Nov. 7 when he spotted a vehicle blocking the roadway and creating a traffic hazard.

The driver, identified as Michael Stafford, told the officer the car was not working and said he did not have his driver’s license with him. During the interaction, the officer reported smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle.

After helping move the car into a nearby parking lot, the officer attempted to continue the investigation. Police say Stafford then got out of the vehicle, ignored instructions, and ran. He was taken into custody after a brief chase, without force.

Investigators later learned Stafford had 10 active warrants in Gwinnett County, along with additional warrants from multiple other jurisdictions.