State of the State address: Gov. Kemp to deliver final address today

With the Gold Dome as the backdrop, Brian Kemp is set to deliver his eighth and final State of the State address later at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Georgia State Capitol. The governor is expected to focus on easing traffic congestion, improving affordability and addressing homelessness as he heads into his last legislative session.

What we know:

Kemp previewed his priorities Wednesday during the Eggs and Issues Breakfast hosted by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, calling Georgia’s economy the strongest in the state’s history. He said his administration’s focus has been on listening to Georgians and investing in projects that improve everyday life as the state continues to grow.

Transportation is expected to be a major centerpiece of the speech, including a proposed $1.8 billion investment to expand capacity along I-75 South in Henry County with new express lanes in both directions.

Kemp also previewed improvements along Georgia 316 between metro Atlanta and Athens, along with hundreds of millions of dollars for local road and bridge projects statewide. Beyond infrastructure, the governor outlined plans for workforce training and a new push to address homelessness, including a $50 million grant program to support cities like Atlanta.

