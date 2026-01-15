North Georgia waking up to bitter cold, officials say they are ready

The Brief GDOT crews are treating mountain roads and have 110,000 gallons of brine ready to use. Warming centers are open across parts of metro Atlanta and North Georgia. Residents are urged to protect pipes and bring pets indoors as temperatures fall.



North Georgia officials say they are ready as a blast of bitter cold settles into the area, bringing dangerous wind chills and the chance for winter weather, especially in the mountains. While temperatures early Thursday were sitting around 31 degrees, the real concern is the wind, which can make it feel much colder for anyone spending time outside.

What they're saying:

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it is not taking any chances. Crews are already out in the mountains, pre-treating roads in places like Gilmer, Fannin and Murray counties, which are often the first to see snow or ice because of their higher elevations. GDOT says it has about 110,000 gallons of brine ready and wants to be overprepared in case conditions turn worse than expected.

As the cold air moves in, several cities and counties have opened warming centers to help people get out of the cold. That includes locations in Atlanta, Gwinnett, DeKalb, Cobb and Cherokee counties.

What's next:

With temperatures expected to drop even more, now is the time to get your home ready. Officials recommend dripping faucets overnight, opening cabinet doors near pipes on exterior walls, and insulating outdoor faucets. Pet owners are also urged to bring animals inside, as these temperatures can be dangerous for them.

RELATED STORIES