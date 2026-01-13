North Georgia braces for record-breaking cold, 'narrow window' of snow

The Brief Snow flurries are expected between 6 p.m. and midnight Wednesday, primarily across north Georgia's higher elevations. Wind chills will plunge into the single digits for some northern suburbs by 7 a.m. Thursday. Up to a half-inch of snow accumulation is possible on mountain tops above 2,500 feet.



A wintry weather threat across North Georgia could have residents seeing plunging temperatures, widespread flurries, and a "narrow window" of potential snowfall that could accumulate in some areas.

An Arctic cold front will sweep through the Peach State on Wednesday, dropping highs by the afternoon into the 50s.

According to FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alex Forbes, the primary concern for most of the metro area will be the bitter cold, but those in higher elevations are "flirting with snow."

Will it snow in Atlanta?

Timeline:

The FOX 5 Storm Team expect flurries to develop between 6 p.m. Wednesday and midnight. Forbes noted that the impact will not be felt equally across the state.

"It’s going to be the mountain tops up in Northern Georgia that’s going to have the decent chance of seeing some snow," Forbes said. "Up to a half inch of accumulation will be possible, and some higher amounts above 2,500 feet."

While downtown areas like Hiawassee, Blairsville, and Dahlonega may see fewer flakes, Forbes pointed to Yonah Mountain, Springer Mountain, and the higher elevations of Gilmer and Lumpkin counties as likely spots for accumulation. Light flurries could reach as far south as the northern metro suburbs, similar to the weather seen in early November.

Metro Atlanta’s Arctic blast

What we know:

For metro Atlanta, the primary story is the "relationship with subfreezing temperatures." By midnight Wednesday, wind chills are expected to drop into the teens, falling further into the single digits for some northern suburbs by 7 a.m. Thursday.

"The thing that everybody’s going to notice though is the wind chills," Forbes said. "We don’t really rebound much through the afternoon, only into the 20s in terms of what it feels like outside."

Thursday's high in Atlanta is forecast to reach only 38 degrees, though breezy northwest winds will keep the "feels like" temperature much lower.

Another chance of snow this week

What's next:

The FOX 5 Storm Team indicates that moisture is limited with this system, which will prevent widespread accumulation. Another brief wintry mix is possible in the mountains late Friday into Saturday morning, but forecasters say the likelihood of significant impact remains low.

Weather in Atlanta

By the numbers:

Here's a look at the forecast by the numbers:

Wednesday: High 55. A 30% chance of showers after 5 p.m. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Low 27. A 30% chance of showers before 7 p.m. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: High 38. Sunny and breezy. Northwest winds 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Low 22. Mostly clear. Northwest winds 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: High 49. Sunny.

Friday Night: Low 34. A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m.

Saturday: High 48. Mostly sunny.

Saturday Night: Low 24. Partly cloudy. Sunday: High 40. Sunny.

Martin Luther King Day: High 49. Sunny.

Where to find warming centers

Local perspective:

As temperatures are forecast to plummet, several local governments and organizations have activated warming centers across the region to provide overnight relief.

Atlanta

Central Park Recreation Center: 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.

Selena S. Butler Park and Recreation Center: 98 William Holmes Borders Dr. NE, Atlanta, GA 30312 (Women and children only).

Old Adamsville Recreation Center: 3404 Delmar Ln. NW, Atlanta, GA 30331.

Details: Centers are open from 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 12 through 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13. Transportation is available from the Gateway Center starting at 8 p.m.

Cobb County

MUST Ministries Hope House: 1297 Bells Ferry Rd., Marietta, GA 30066.

Details: Open Jan. 14–15 for men, women, and children. Clients are asked to report by 8 p.m.

DeKalb County

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center: 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur.

Frontline Response International: 2505 Gresham Rd. SE, Atlanta.

St. Vincent de Paul: 2000-C Chamblee Tucker Rd., Chamblee.

Mason Mill Recreation Center: 1340 McConnell Dr., Decatur.

Details: Overnight locations open from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14 through Friday, Jan. 16. Select locations (Frontline Response and Exchange Park) will offer 24-hour activation on Jan. 15 and 16.

Gwinnett County

Five Warming Stations: Locations available throughout the county.

Details: Open Wednesday, Jan. 14 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. when temperatures drop below 35 degrees. Nourishing meals are provided. Residents can call 770.822.8850 or visit GwinnettCounty.com/WarmingStations for specific locations and bus routes.

What you can do:

Here are some things to prepare for now ahead of a winter storm:

Restock flashlights, batteries, shelf-stable food and necessary prescriptions. Power outages are most common during ice, not snow events.

Be ready to lose internet and cell service temporarily, especially in heavily wooded areas that have seen damage during past storms.

Insulate outdoor pipes and know where your main water shutoff valve is. Frozen plumbing problems tend to spike in January and February.

Check generators, fireplaces and space heaters now, and make sure all are properly vented. Never run generators indoors or in enclosed spaces to avoid carbon monoxide exposure.

Get notifications directly to your phone by downloading the FOX 5 Storm Team weather app and enabling location and notification settings.

Bookmark the FOX 5 Atlanta closings page for the latest in school, business, and church closings and cancellations. If you are an administrator of one such organization, make sure to reach out now to ensure you are eligible and registered.

Bring pets inside during freezing nights and make sure outdoor animals have fresh, unfrozen water and shelter.

Put together a basic car kit that includes blankets, phone chargers, a small shovel, sand or kitty litter for traction, and snacks.

Test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and replace batteries so they are ready for increased use of heaters, fireplaces and generators.

Check on elderly neighbors, people with disabilities and anyone who relies on powered medical equipment so you have a plan to help them if there are outages or travel issues.