Shooting at Columbus Amazon warehouse ends with shooter dead

A man died by suicide after an active shooter situation at an Amazon facility in Columbus early Monday, according to police.

What we know:

The Columbus Police Department said 911 calls about the incident came in just before 4:30 a.m. Monday, reporting that someone was firing into the front of the building on Osceola Court.

Police said the man began shooting from outside the facility, then walked away. Responding officers found him a short distance from the building and confronted him.

According to police, the man pulled out a gun, leading to a standoff. He eventually shot himself.

No one else was injured.

What we don't know:

The shooter’s name has not been released.

What's next:

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.