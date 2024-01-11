Expand / Collapse search
Man shot while walking in NW Atlanta neighborhood, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital overnight in northwest Atlanta.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly after midnight on Thursday on the 200 block of Anderson Avenue in the Dixie Hills neighborhood.

Investigators say the man was walking down the street when he heard gunfire and realized that he had been shot.

Medics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Officials have not released the identity of the man or what they believe was the motive behind the violence.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.