Deputies: Search underway for 5 juveniles who assaulted staff, fled detention center in stolen car

Washington authorities are searching for five boys who they say assaulted multiple staff members at Echo Glen Children's Center before stealing a car and escaping from the juvenile detention center.

According to the King County sheriff's office, the five juveniles aged 14-17, were being held for crimes ranging from first-degree murder to possession of a firearm to possession of stolen property.

Deputies said the escape happened around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at Echo Glen in Snoqualmie, Washington. There were only minor injuries to the staff members who were assaulted.

They said the group stole a 2018 blue Ford Fusion that is part of the facility's motor pool - with Washington plates 27545E. The names of the boys have not been released.

There was no indication that the group had any weapons.

King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes detectives were at the scene investigating. Authorities are searching for the boys from the ground and the air.

Anyone with information on the groups' whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

The Echo Glen Children's Center in Snoqualmie is a medium/maximum security facility that is not fenced, but is bordered by natural wetlands.

Previous escapes at Echo Glen

In the last decade there have been at least three other inmate escapes at Echo Glen that have prompted calls for better security at the facility.

Back in Sept. 2012, six boys ages 14-15 knocked a female security guard unconscious with a frozen water bottle. According to The Seattle Times, they then locked her up and stole her keys and radio. The escape appeared planned in advance – the boys were carrying packed bags when police caught up to them, and one of them had even stuffed his bed to make it look like he was still in his room.

Exactly one year later in Sept. 2013 there was another escape – this time by a single 15-year-old inmate. According to the Snoqualmie Valley Record, he got away while staff moved the kids between buildings. In that case, there was only one staff member on guard when there should have been two.

In Dec. 2018, two teens at Echo Glen made a brief escape – a 14-year-old serving time for a gang-related murder and a 16-year-old who was in for robbery. According to Patch.com, law enforcement said at the time that the teen were able to get away because they gained access to an unfenced area of the campus. Officials at Echo Glen said they would be looking at security protocols following the incident.

READ ALSO: King County paying sheriff's deputies $4,000 bonus to stay on through end of 2022

What changes were made, if any, will certainly be under the microscope as authorities investigate the latest escape.

But the Department of Children, Youth & Families, the agency that oversees Echo glen, also confirmed to FOX 13 News that they will also be looking at staffing levels in relation to the prison break: "DCYF, like many other employers across the state, has had workforce challenges in recruitment and retention."

It’s a problem that’s playing out across the state’s prison system. Earlier this month the union representing guards at those facilities sent a letter to the secretary of the Washington Department of Corrections pleading for more staffing.

And the culprit here might be COVID: since the omicron variant started spreading across the state, DOC data shows the prison system has experienced more cases among inmates and guards than at any time during the pandemic.

Watch FOX 13 News at 4, 5, 6, 9, 10 & 11 p.m. for updates:

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram