Sheriff: Water line repairs underway at Fulton County Jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office reported that help is on the way to inmates and staff at the county jail who have been dealing with unprecedented cold temperatures and a ruptured water line.
According to that spokesperson, portable toilets have been set up and inmates are said to be receiving bottled water while the line undergoes repairs.
Sheriff Patrick Labat is expected to remain onsite to monitor process and "well-being" of those detained.