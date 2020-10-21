Sheriff: Stolen guns recovered, 6 arrested at Georgia apartments

article

Georgia deputies have arrested multiple suspects after an investigation into stolen guns at a Bibb County apartment complex.

Officials say they began the investigation after a tip about the location of 18-year-old Macon resident Rashid Ivey, who had multiple warrants out for his arrest for aggravated assault.

Monday night, deputies went to the Majestic Gardens Apartments on the 2,600 block of Rocky Creek Road. After searching the apartment, they found Ivey and eight firearms - four of which officials say were reported stolen out of Florida and Bibb County.

Ivey is being held on bond at the Bibb County Jail charged with four counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property and two counts of aggravated assault.

Deputies also arrested five other suspects, identified as 23-year-old Sefon Dennard, 17-year-old Phaizon Jaquabian Pollard, and three unnamed juveniles.

Dennard and Pollard are both also in the Bibb County Jail charged with four counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property. Dennard is also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense and second-degree cruelty to children. Pollard is additionally charged with eight counts of possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years old.

The three juveniles are currently at the Macon Regional Youth Development Center charged with four counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property and eight counts of possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years old.

If you have any information about the firearm thefts, please call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

