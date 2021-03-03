Sheriff: Runaway Bibb County teen not seen for months
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Bibb County need your help finding a teenager who has been missing for months.
Officials say 16-year-old Makailyn Chappell ran away from home on Dec. 3 and hasn't been seen since.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office described the missing teen as 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 136 pounds.
Makailyn was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and yellow Crocs.
If you have any information that could help with the search, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
