Sheriff: Runaway Bibb County teen not seen for months

Deputies in Bibb County need your help finding a teenager who has been missing for months.

Officials say 16-year-old Makailyn Chappell ran away from home on Dec. 3 and hasn't been seen since.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office described the missing teen as 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 136 pounds.

Makailyn was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and yellow Crocs.

If you have any information that could help with the search, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

