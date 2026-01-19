Gwinnett sheriff responds to teacher group asking for pause on ICE cooperation

The Brief Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor is responding after a teachers' union called for his office to pause its cooperation with ICE. The union said students are missing class and dropping out due to fear of deportation given increased ICE activity. Sheriff Keybo Taylor is "taking immediate steps" to meet with the group.



Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor said his office is "taking immediate steps" to meet with a teachers union after the group issued a public letter calling for the sheriff's office to pause immigration operations in the county.

What we know:

Sheriff Taylor said his office is working to set up the meeting "for a candid conversation regarding this delicate matter" after the Gwinnett County Association of Education blamed the sheriff's office's Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) partnership for causing a large student drop-out rate since ICE activity accelerated in 2025.

What they're saying:

In the letter, educators are claiming that many children are dropping out or missing class out of fear of ICE.

"This disruption comes on top of the ongoing psychological and emotional harm that school-aged children experience when ICE operates in their communities. It is a well-known fact in education that repeated trauma creates long-term learning and behavioral difficulties for children," the letter says.

The group added that the issue is not merely political.

"Our Board is composed of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who believe that this is not a partisan issue; it is a moral one. Sheriff Taylor, we urge you to act now and put a moratorium on all cooperation of the Sheriff's Department with ICE," they said.

The other side:

House Bill 1105 requires the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office to report inmates suspected of being in the country illegally.

Although required to report in these circumstances, deputies do not conduct immigration raids. Sheriff Taylor said previously at a press conference, where he defended his office's immigration-related actions.

When ICE is notified of an individual in custody, it can place a detainer on the individual, holding them until they are ultimately transferred to ICE custody.

According to US Census Bureau data, about 18.6% of Gwinnett County residents 18 and older are not US Citizens.