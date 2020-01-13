Sheriff: Missing Georgia woman may be in danger

Deputies in Georgia are searching for a missing woman believed to be in danger.

Investigators believe Kayla Brook Silvers may be in danger.

According to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Kayla Brook Silvers was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Deputies say on that day around noon she was at a relative's home near Calhoun, Georgia. That's the last time anyone had any information about her before she was reported missing on Monday by a family member.

During the investigation, detectives say they believe that Silvers may be in danger.

Officials described Silvers as around 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 125 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where Silvers may be, please call 911 or the Gordon County Sheriff's Office at 706-629-1244.