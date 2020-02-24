Sheriff: Georgia man, 76, found dead with bite marks on body

Investigators in Georgia are trying to determine what happened to a 76-year-old man who was found dead in his yard with bite marks on his body.

Lee Alvin Becham was discovered after 5 p.m. Sunday outside his home in Crawford County, Sheriff Lewis Walker confirmed in a statement Monday.

The agency was dispatched to the scene after a caller reported seeing a man lying in the yard unresponsive. When deputies arrived, they found Becham with “signs of bite marks” to his body, according to the sheriff’s statement. Deputy Coroner Kenneth Winslett pronounced him dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed to determine Becham’s cause of death. The sheriff’s office didn’t say what caused the bites.