Sheriff: Ex-Russian mafia member charged with trafficking meth in Georgia

Georgia law enforcement agents have arrested an alleged former member of the Russian Mafia accused of supplying drugs to dealers across metro Atlanta.

Officials say they began an investigation after an operation in Forsyth County that targeted an accused methamphetamine dealer. During that operation, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says they received information about a source of methamphetamine that was being supplied to dealers in Forsyth, DeKalb, Rockdale, and Gwinnett County.

According to officials, the information led the DEA Atlanta Task Force to a 16,000 warehouse based in DeKalb County. While the warehouse operated as a meat factory, deputies say they discovered a methamphetamine lab and a pill press hidden inside as well.

In total, agents seized 11 pounds of methamphetamine, 400 grams of methamphetamine gummy bears, around 200 oxycodone pills, about 100 MDMA pills, 300 grams of heroin, 1 vile of ketamine, 50 grams of marijuana, $60,000 in cash proceeds, seven fully loaded firearms, 1 money counter, and multiple cell phones.

Some of the drugs had been midden in an industrial refrigerator that was also stocked with meat and other foods that were to be sent to legitimate businesses.

Agents arrested, 45-year-old Alpharetta resident Eduard Bobrick and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine. Bobrick also has pending federal charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

"This is a great example of the importance of our relationships with our State and Federal partners," Forsyth Sheriff Ron Freeman told FOX 5 Atlanta in a statement. "Drug dealers know no boundaries, and we, likewise, will relentlessly pursue those who endanger our citizens, regardless of where you run to."

