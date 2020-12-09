Sheriff: Dawson County teacher accused of improper surveillance of a child

article

Authorities in Dawson County raided the home of a high school teacher, seizing thousands of images in an investigation involving accusations of the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson says investigators executed a search warrant after receiving a tip from a boy about alleged improper behavior by the teacher, identified as 38-year-old Ryan Coker.

Coker is the business education instructor at Dawson High School.

The sheriff said the allegations include "unlawful surveillance" of an individual in a private place.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

"Obviously, a case like this is a priority for us," Johnson said. "They are allegations, but this is a person of trust and we have to expect our teachers will protect our children."

Johnson wants parents from the school community to talk to their children to see if they report having any improper contact with Coker.

The sheriff filed a total of six counts against Coker and took him to the Dawson County Adult Detention Center.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.