Two bodies found in vehicle at Shepherds Path in DeKalb County; investigation underway

The Brief Two males were found dead inside a vehicle at a DeKalb County apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police have not released the victims’ identities or clarified their relationship to each other. Investigators have not determined whether foul play was involved or if the incident was isolated.



Two people were found dead inside a vehicle at an apartment complex off Flat Shoals Parkway in DeKalb County on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

The bodies of two males were discovered just after 4 p.m. at the Shepherds Path apartment after officers responded to reports of shots being fired in the area, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

The names and ages of the males found dead inside the vehicle or what their relationship to one another could be, have not been revealed.

The circumstances of what led to the death and discovery of the scene remain under investigation.

It is not clear if foul play is suspected, what the cause and manner of death is, or if the incident was isolated.