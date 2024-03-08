Expand / Collapse search
Kennesaw animal shelter hosting adoption party on Saturday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Kennesaw
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Sleepy (Shelters x Shelves)

KENNESAW, Ga. - A Kennesaw animal shelter is hosting an adoption event to help a lot of four-legged friends find their forever homes.

Shelters x Shelves is hosting the party at My Pets Vets on Earnest W. Barrett Parkway.

The event is Saturday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. There will be food, drinks, and the chance to win raffles.

The group says there will be puppies and adult dogs of all breeds at the event. The shelter is also reducing adoption fees and offering spay and neuter vouchers for adopted puppies.

You can find out more about the Shelters x Shelves party on the group's website.