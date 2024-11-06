Shell station clerk, uncle shot hours apart, suspect in custody in South Fulton

South Fulton Police have arrested a man linked to two separate shootings that took place within hours of each other.

The first incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at a Shell gas station located at 2275 Jonesboro Road.

Officers arrived to find a 51-year-old store clerk who had been shot in the back. The victim was transported to Grady Hospital in critical but stable condition. According to police, the shooter ran north into a wooded area, avoiding capture despite the establishment of a perimeter by police.

Hours later, at approximately 3 a.m. Nov. 6, the same individual allegedly targeted a second victim—his own uncle—during an attempted robbery at a residence on Lake Royale. Police say the suspect shot his uncle and then fled, taking the victim's vehicle keys. The uncle was also transported to Grady Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Officers later apprehended the suspect, identified as Desmond Granger, born Sept. 30, 1994. Authorities also recovered the weapon used in the incidents, along with the stolen keys.

Granger now faces charges related to both shootings.