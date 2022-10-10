Shattered glass, evidence markers litter McDonald's parking lot after person shot

Image 1 of 19 ▼ Police investigate a shooting at a McDonald’s along Wesley Chapel Road in south DeKalb County on Oct. 10, 2022. (FOX 5)

Police are investigating a shooting at a south DeKalb County fast-food restaurant just off of Interstate 20 on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s along Wesley Chapel Road just south of I-20. DeKalb County police say officers arrived to find one person shot.

They were transported to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately released.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and show dozens of evidence markers in the parking lot. Video from FOX 5 crews at the scene shows the window in front of the entrance to the restaurant was shot out, with glass shards littering the sidewalk.

Crime scene investigators spent several hours processing the scene. Investigators will be going over surveillance cameras and interviewing witnesses.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Investigators say the shooting started as a dispute between several people, but did not elaborate.

Information on the shooter as well as what sparked that fight was still under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Lynn Miller, who owns and operates the local McDonald's franchise location where the shooting took place released a statement which reads:

"The safety of our crew and customers is our top priority. We are cooperating with the DeKalb County Police Department and because this is an open police investigation, we ask that all questions be directed to local law enforcement."