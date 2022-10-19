Expand / Collapse search
Carroll County teen missing for over a week after leaving home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Carroll County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Sharkeria Sharnae Bennett (Carroll County)

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Carroll County investigators are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who hasn't been seen for over a week.

Officials say 17-year-old Sharkeria Sharnae Bennett left her home on the 200 block of Tumlin Lake Road in Temple, Georgia on Oct. 11.

The family says Bennett has left multiple times and that she usually returns home. They want to know that Bennett is safe and wants her to come home.

Investigators have checked multiple places Bennett could be but haven't found any trace of her. Bennett also does not have a phone on her.

The missing teen is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 193 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Bennett was last seen wearing a blue or purple shirt, black sweatpants, black and white Nike shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information on where Bennett could be, call investigators at 770-830-5916.
 