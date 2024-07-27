HOV lane car crash sends 8 to the hospital in DeKalb County, police say

A "disabled" car in the HOV lane on I-85 may have caused a multi-vehicle crash in DeKalb County, according to police.

It happened near Shallowford Road at 11:09 p.m. on Friday.

Police say two vehicles collided with the car, sending a total of eight people to the hospital for treatment. Each patient suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Each of the cars sustained varying levels of damage.

Beyond their initial speculation, police say the true cause of the crash has not been determined yet.