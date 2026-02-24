Shaky Knees tickets presale happening this week

article

The Brief Shaky Knees returns to Piedmont Park from Sept. 18–20. The 2026 festival marks the second year the event has been held in September at Piedmont Park following its long-standing run at Central Park. Presale tickets become available this Thursday morning at 9 a.m., with layaway plans starting as low as $25.



Shaky Knees has announced its lineup for the 2026 concert in Piedmont Park, bringing big names to the 13th edition of the festival.

Shaky Knees lineup

What we know:

Shaky Knees is taking place Sept. 18–20, bringing over 50 performances to four different stages in the park.

The Strokes will headline Friday, Twenty One Pilots will headline Saturday, and Gorillaz will headline Sunday. Other artists include LCD Soundsystem, Pierce The Veil, Turnstile, Wu-Tang Clan, The Prodigy, Fontaines D.C., Pavement, Geese, Knocked Loose, Danny Elfman, Modest Mouse, Blood Orange, Jimmy Eat World, and Hot Mulligan.

Shaky Knees ticket sale

What you can do:

Ticket presales begin Thursday at 9 a.m. ET, with access to the "guaranteed lowest-priced tickets" lasting through 10 a.m. After the presale, any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public. The festival is also offering layaway plans starting at $25.

To get an access code for the presale, visit the Shaky Knees website.

Shaky knees move to Piedmont Park

Local perspective:

This will be the second year Shaky Knees will happen in Piedmont Park during September. The festival happened in May at Central Park for a long time, but Music Midtown was canceled, allowing the shift.

Businesses reported increased profits during the festival and said they were glad to have Music Midtown replaced.