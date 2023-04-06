1 dead in shooting at Buckhead park

article

Police in Atlanta are investigating a deadly shooting at a northeast Atlanta park on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at Shady Valley Park located at 2720 Shady Valley Drive NE in Buckhead. Atlanta Police say officers arrived to find a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

That person has since been pronounced dead.

The name and age of the victim has not been released.

Investigators say this was not a homicide, but did not elaborate.

The park is located just northeast of the intersection of Buford Highway and Lenox Road NE.

