Sex offender kept teen girl in hotel room for sex, GBI says

A known sex offender is facing charges of human trafficking after investigators say he kept a teen girl in a room at the hotel he was working at for them to have sex in.

The GBI says agents arrested registered sex offender Dionte Johnson, 30, of Atlanta.

According to investigators, Johnson solicited a teenage girl for sex while employed at the Economy Hotel located near Fulton Industrial Blvd in the fall of 2021. Johnson is accused of harboring the girl by providing a room to have sex in.

Johnson was charged and arrested for Human Trafficking on Feb. 14.

He was booked into the Fulton County jail.

Johnson’s arrest was part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation.