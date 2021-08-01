Severe weather possible south of I-20 on Sunday afternoon, evening

Areas of Georgia to the south of Atlanta are at a marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday afternoon and evening, due mostly to the possibility of damaging winds from thunderstorms scattered throughout the state.

FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the possibility of severe weather from scattered thunderstorms throughout the evening, confined to south of Interstate 20.

The weather pattern is transitioning away from the scorching hot temperatures and low rain chances to unseasonably cool temperatures with higher rain chances. That change will be noticeable on Sunday as the disruption enhances the potential for storms and severe weather.

A Level 1 threat of severe weather spans west of Dallas all the way to the Atlantic coast of Georgia and parts of South Carolina.

In addition to the damaging wind, there is a possibility of torrential rain and lightning strikes embedded in some thunderstorms.

There are signs of relief from the brutal heat of the past week. Sunday's high may touch 90 in some areas, but temperatures moving into the week are projected to peak in the mid-80s.

There is a chance of rain each day, Monday through Friday.

