Several students injured in White County school bus crash

The Brief A school bus carrying 10 students went off the road early Tuesday morning at a White County intersection. First responders evacuated students through the rear hatch before transporting several to a local hospital. State troopers have taken over the investigation into what caused the bus to leave the roadway.



Several students have minor injuries after a bus crash in White County Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The White County Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook that the crash happened around 6:26 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Highway 115 and Highway 284. Officials said White County Sheriff's deputies, EMTs, and firefighters responded to the scene, as well as Cleveland firefighters and Georgia State troopers.

When they arrived, first responders reported the school bus was off the road with 10 students inside. Firefighters entered the bus and started checking on students before evacuating them through the rear hatch.

After the students were off the bus, four of them were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville with minor injuries. They were escorted by school officials.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what school the bus was headed to or if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

What's next:

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol are investigating the crash.