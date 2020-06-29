Several Lenox Village businesses burglarized in Buckhead

Lenox Village businesses are trying to recover from early morning burglaries.

Witnesses told police they saw a red truck pull into the parking lot around 5:20 Sunday morning. They say several people got out of the truck and started breaking into businesses.

Palm Beach tan was boarded up Monday. Sushi Kiku’s front door was too. The owner told FOX 5's Alex Whittler thieves made off with their cash register.

Lenox Cleaners, which already has fewer customers because so many people are working from home, was hit as well.

In all, there are six burglarized businesses in the Lenox Village shopping center.

Many business owners said they're going paperless and installing more security cameras because thieves keep stealing cash registers and other items.

Dylan Kreisher would know. He manages the vape store in the strip mall and says it was looted after police brutality protests a few weeks ago.

Surveillance video captured this most recent burglary. Men smashed the glass door and stole the cash register.

That was just days after the store installed a new glass case that was shattered during last month’s looting.

"The door was broken once, that was $400. It was broken again that’s another $400," he said.

If you recognize the men in that surveillance video, give Atlanta police a call.