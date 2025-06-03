Several Decatur City Schools recognized by state of Georgia

article

The Brief Four Decatur City Schools received a state award for student preparedness. Westchester Elementary School, Glennwood Elementary, Winnona Park Elementary and Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary all earned a Statewide Accountability System award.



The Governor’s Office of Student Achievement is recognizing four Decatur City Schools for improving student achievement.

What we know:

The district says Westchester Elementary School, Glennwood Elementary, Winnona Park Elementary and Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary all earned a Statewide Accountability System award. These awards indicate schools in the state improved their students’ academic knowledge and college and career readiness.

Westchester Elementary School earned the gold-level award, which means it scored in the top 97% of Georgia schools over the past three years for content mastery.

Glennwood Elementary, Winnona Park Elementary and Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary earned the silver-level award which means it placed in the top 95% of all schools over the past three years.

What they're saying:

"This award represents the continued hard work our schools have put in over the last three years," said CSD Superintendent Dr. Gyimah Whitaker. "Our teachers, staff, and administrators have made incredible strides in closing achievement gaps over that time to ensure that instruction is effective for all students."

CSD says it has recently seen an overall increase in students’ content mastery.