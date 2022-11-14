Service held for fallen Haralson County detention officer

article

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office held a memorial for one of their own Monday.

Detention officer Daniel Salazar had been with the sheriff's office for a couple of years.

The 27-year-old detention officer worked as one of the road crew officers who took inmates out to do work.

Sheriff Stacy Williams says Salazar had a great sense of humor and would always make people laugh.

He died from an accidental firearm discharge Tuesday.

His family, who is from New York, was in town for the ceremony.

Officials are asking you keep his family and fellow deputies in your thoughts and prayers.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the funeral costs.