Service announced for murdered Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford

Funeral services for 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student murdered earlier this month will be held later this week.

The body of Alexis Crawford's body was found in a DeKalb County park along Columbia Drive last Friday, one week after her family reported her missing.

Since then, the community has shown an outpouring of support. A statement released through family spokesperson Rev. Markel Hutchings reads in part:

“The sympathy, love and concern that is pouring in from across the country for Alexis Crawford and her family is incredible. As horrifying additional details about the facts and circumstances surrounding her heart-wrenching death are revealed to the public, I ask people to remember Alexis’ family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

Due to that overwhelming support, a larger venue was sought and public viewing was added.

A viewing will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hill Chapel Baptist Church located at 1692 W. Hancock Ave. in Athens.

The following day, funeral services will be held at Cornerstone Church Athens located at 4680 Lexington Road in Athens at noon.

“The Crawford family is truly grateful and encouraged by the outpouring of love and compassion they have received from across the United States and around the world. Please keep the family in your positive thoughts and prayers,” Rev. Hutchins is quoted as saying.

Donations to help cover the cost of her funeral can be made directly to Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral home by calling 404-241-5656.

