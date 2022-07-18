"Serious injury car accident" leads to all-lane shut down, traffic delay on Ga-316

Officers say a serious injury car accident on Georgia Highway 316 has caused all lanes to shut down and traffic to be delayed.

Gwinnett County Police officials say the incident occurred on Monday with little to no information regarding the accident.

At this time, it is uncertain of who was involved and what led towards the accident.

"All lanes of 316 are currently shut down as we investigate this serious injury accident. Westbound lanes are closed at Drowning Creek and eastbound is closed at Williams Farm," Gwinnett County Police officials said.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area and select alternate routes.