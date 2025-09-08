Expand / Collapse search

Serious crash reported on Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw area

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 8, 2025 6:31am EDT
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Crash investigation in Kennesaw

A serious crash investigation is underway on Cobb Parkway between Vaughn Road and Old 41 Highway. This is a breaking traffic news alert.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A serious crash investigation is underway on Cobb Parkway near Barrett Parkway. 

As of 6:15 a.m., it appears that multiple lanes are closed in both directions.

Other drivers are advised to seek an alternate route until the investigation is complete.

FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way to the scene and we've reached out to officials for informaiton. Check back for an update soon. 

The Source

  • Information for above story provide by SKYFOX Traffic. This is a breaking news story. 

