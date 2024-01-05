Medics responding to serious crash in Bartow County, I-75 SB shut down

article

An emergency medical helicopter has responded to a serious crash that shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 southbound in Bartow County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation tells FOX 5 the crash happened just before 6 a.m. Friday on I-75 after Glade Road CR 633 near Allatoona Gateway.

SKYFOX 5 saw two tractor-trailers with serious damage on the side of the road and ambulances at the scene.

A Life Flight helicopter is also at the scene while medics work to quickly transport at least one of the drivers in the crash to a local hospital.

Officials have not shared any details about what led up to the crash or the conditions of anyone involved.

The crash shut down all southbound lanes of the interstate while crews worked at the scene - causing delays that backed into Emerson.

Drivers should prepare for heavy traffic and use Highway 41 as an alternate route.