Video of Buckhead shooting response released by Atlanta police

A video released by the Atlanta Police Department on Friday is giving new perspective into a shooting that left damage at a popular Buckhead retail shop. A man has since been arrested and charged.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3100 block of Peachtree Road. Atlanta police surveillance video shows the exact moment the shooting happened.

Man appears to be riding an escooter southwest through the front parking lot of Peachtree Plaza. It appears that man notices a black sedan that had just made a left turn northbound onto Peachtree Road off Mathieson Drive NE. The man then drops the escooter, pulls out a gun, and fires towards the vehicle.

Police said one of those shots went "wild" and struck the front door of the Sephora cosmetic store about 265 feet away, smashing through the glass. The store was open and customers were inside at the time, police said, but no one was injured.

The video then shows a couple of men running from the scene. The gunman picks the escooter back up to leave the scene. He ends up ditching it a few feet away. Police said he ended up getting into a car.

As all that was going, officers were beginning their night shift about a tenth of a mile away at the APD Zone 2 precinct off Maple Drive NE. Body cam video shows the officers outside being briefed and going through roll call. That is when they hear the distinct sound of gunfire.

The video shows the officers scrambling with at least one running the several blocks to the front Sephora. That officer calls in the damage to the business and then goes inside to check on everyone.

Officers began flooding the area. Police K9s, patrols, and the air unit were brought into the search. Officers spotted the man in the car and pulled it over. He took off down Mathieson Drive NE into the residential area behind the Buckhead Village. An officer were not far behind.

Atlanta police’s air unit spotted an officer running after the man as he turned onto Alberta Drive NE. The man then went onto someone’s driveway. That’s where body cam video shows the officer holding him at Taser-point and arresting him.

Police said Wednesday 33-year-old Henok Gebremichael — whose criminal history out-of-state includes assault, robbery and domestic battery — was arrested without incident and charged with 12 counts of reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, discharge of firearm near street, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The weapon used has not been found.

A motive behind the shooting has not been released.