Senoia or Peachtree City? Walmart pulls mural after mix-up

The Brief Walmart has removed a mural in their store welcoming people to Peachtree City, after someone pointed out the sign featured a picture of a downtown area belonging to a neighboring community in totally different Georgia county. The town used is unmistakable and is one of the most famous small towns in the state thanks to The Walking Dead. Residents of Senoia say they were more amused, not annoyed and even flattered to have been mistaken for neighboring Peachtree City.



A Senoia businessman’s viral video prompted a change at a metro Atlanta Walmart store. A sign welcoming shoppers to Peachtree City has been removed from the Walmart there after it was pointed out that the town pictured was not actually Peachtree City, which doesn’t have a downtown area.

What they're saying:

Senoia Coffee owner Brent Anderson said he was disappointed in Walmart’s decision after his viral video led the store to remove the banner. He said his intent was to celebrate the positive things happening in both Senoia and Peachtree City. The video concluded with his announcement to enter the Senoia City Council race.

"I thought it was just a testament to how special Senoia really is," Anderson said.

What’s in a name?

The backstory:

This is not the first time Senoia has been mistaken for another town. It’s happened often — more than two dozen times in movies.

"Senoia has been the setting for more than two dozen feature films and television shows," said Scott Tigchelaar, whose family owned the local movie studio in Senoia for decades.

As flattered and amused as they were in Senoia, Walmart was not. When contacted about the welcome banner, the company immediately took it down.