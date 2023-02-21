Mother describes moments officers saved her choking infant's life: 'She was amazing'

The mother of the baby who was saved by a Senoia Police officer is speaking out for the first time.

The dramatic body camera video of the rescue went viral and officer’s heroic efforts made headlines across the country.

Meet little Ryder West.

"He’s an awesome baby. Only cries when he’s hungry or tired. Which is most babies. He loves ‘Finding Nemo.’ He loves the cats. He is obsessed with the cats," Ryder’s mother Keri West said.

Ryder is now 3 months old, but FOX 5 viewers last saw him when he was just one month old, in dramatic video released by the Senoia Police Department.

Ryder was choking and turning blue when his family called 911.

FOX 5 also introduced Officer Alexis Callaway, who is credited with saving little Ryder.

"She was amazing. She came in. She took control of the scene. Really got him to breathing. I felt like we were doing the right thing, but maybe we were not hitting him hard enough. She came in and in less than 30 seconds she had him breathing," Ryder’s mother said.

Officer Callaway will receive her department's lifesaving award in a big ceremony on March 6. Ryder and his family will be there too to add their gratitude.

"Had she not showed when she did, there is no telling where we would be right now," said West.

Ryder is healthy and growing, unfazed by his brush with death. Keri says that day they had given him a product called Gripe Water for an upset stomach. She says it was recommended by his pediatrician. But after that, she says her family will no longer be using that product.

And the family has learned CPR, which they recommend to everyone.

"He is about to start solids in the next month, and we want to be ready," she said.